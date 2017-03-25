Police: 16-year-old girl missing from SW Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old West Lawn neighborhood girl who vanished Thursday from the Southwest Side.

Mayra Martinez was last seen in the 3700 block of West Marquette, according to a police alert.

The 5-foot-6, 135-pound Hispanic girl is known to spend time around the 5800 block of South Spaulding, police said.

She has piercings to her nose and lip, and she was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.