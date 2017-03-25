CPD officer injured in West Side chase onto I-290

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A Chicago Police officer was injured while trying to stop a driver who took off from a West Garfield neighborhood traffic stop early Saturday on the West Side.

Two officers tried to pull over the vehicle about 1:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Harrison, and the officers chased it onto Interstate 290 when the driver sped away, police said.

The police caught up with the vehicle when it crashed in the 1600 block of Harrison Street in west suburban Maywood, and one person was taken into custody.

At some point in the chase, an officer suffered a minor foot injury, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.