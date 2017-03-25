Girl, 16, missing from South Side

- Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from the South Side since Tuesday.

Breanna “Bre” Nunnally was reported missing from the 4300 block of South Dearborn, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 155-pound black girl with brown eyes, brown hair dyed red, a pierced left nostril and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a royal blue school uniform-type shirt, tan-colored pants and maroon gym shoes. She may also be carrying a large, light tan beach bag.

She has been known to frequent the areas near 43rd and State; 63rd and Stony Island; 154th and Douglas in Calumet Park; and 115th and Kedzie in Merrionette Park, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.