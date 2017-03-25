71-year-old man missing from Palos Park

- Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who went missing Saturday from southwest suburban Palos Park.

Augustinas Milieska was last seen “highly intoxicated” about 2 p.m. at a home in the 11600 block of West 123rd Street, according to a missing person alert from Palos Park police. He left on foot and was reported missing about 5:20 p.m.

Milieska was wearing Golf logo pajama pants, slippers and a navy blue tee shirt, police said. He has no cell phone, car keys, ID or wallet.

Police said Milieska is known to hang around the area of the Village of Lemont after he has been drinking.