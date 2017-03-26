Man killed in River Forest fire Local Man killed in River Forest fire A house fire was under investigation after it claimed the life of a man in the western suburbs, Sunday afternoon.

It was too early for investigators to determine what caused the fire, later that night.

A man, who has not been identified yet, was found dead near the back stairs in the basement, according to River Forest Fire Chief, James Eggert.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

"Crews are right down the street behind you, there's a firehouse," said Chief Eggert. "They were on the street within a minute."

The River Forest Fire Chief added that two adults and one child ran out of the home's first floor safely and told fire fighters someone was in the basement.

"The fire was located at the front of the structure, which means the fire crews had to go through the house in the smoke and heat until they got to the front of it," Eggert added. "There was a lot of clutter in the basement."



Neighbors, like Jim Figatner, quickly came out as they began to smell the fire.

"There was smoke coming out of the windows and out of the gutter area and everything," he said.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames, when they did a search of the home, they discovered a man near the rear stairwell in the basement.

Officials at this point, do not believe there were smoke detectors in the home.

Neighbors were surprised to hear someone lost their life, given that it appeared the fire was doused quickly.

"There wasn't a panic or anything like that, you know. There wasn't flames, that I saw at least," added Figatner. "So, I guess it can happen anywhere, if it can happen here."

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is now investigating this fire.