Man shot by ICE agent on Northwest Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man was shot by a federal ICE agent Monday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened about 6:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of West Grand, according to Chicago Police, who were not involved in the incident.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents were trying to make an arrest when a second person pointed a weapon at the agents, according to a statement from ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok.

A special agent then discharged his firearm and struck the man with the gun, Rusnok said.

The 53-year-old was shot at least once in the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will review the shooting, Rusnok said.

“CPD officers did not participate in the federal initiative today but officers responded quickly to the shooting involving the federal agent,” according to a statement from police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

“CPD will investigate the underlying criminal offense and work in collaboration with DHS and the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois,” Guglielmi said.