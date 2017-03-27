No injuries reported in train derailment outside Union Station Local No injuries reported in train derailment outside Union Station Emergency personnel are responding to a derailment, reportedly involving an Amtrak train, Monday morning outside Union Station in the West Loop.

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - No injuries were reported when an Amtrak train derailed Monday morning outside Union Station in the West Loop.

The Chicago Fire Department has called an EMS Plan I/Still & Box response to 1400 S. Lumber for the “train incident” about 11:20 a.m., a tweet from Fire Media said.

Three cars of the train have derailed, and no injuries have been reported, according to Fire Media.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said inbound train No. 49, which originated in New York, was traveling at a “low speed” when it derailed. He said no one was injured, and passengers were taken off the train and were being assisted into the station, he said.

Metra reported that its Southwest Service train 811 was delayed about 25 minutes at Union Station due to a “derailment not involving a Metra train.” No further delays were expected.