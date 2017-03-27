5-year-old Chicago boy dies after Cicero crash

- A 5-year-old Chicago boy died after he was injured in a crash Saturday night in west suburban Cicero.

Cesar Martinez was with several relatives in a car at West Roosevelt Road and South Laramie Avenue when it was hit by another vehicle Saturday night, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania, who said the boy was 6.

Martinez was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 8:06 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner’s office said the boy was 5, and lived in the Southwest Side West Elsdon neighborhood.

The crash remains under investigation, Hanania said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.