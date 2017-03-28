51-year-old man reported missing from Austin

- Police are searching for a 51-year-old man who was reported missing from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Linell Edwards, who goes by “Nell,” went missing from the area of Division and Waller, and was last seen about 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Edwards was described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He suffers from seizures and has a “mental delay.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.