Pregnant, schizophrenic Chicago woman missing from Uptown

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pregnant woman with schizophrenia who went missing Saturday from the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Arlene Bell, 27, was last seen Saturday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 836 W. Wellington, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She lives in the 4600 block of North Sheridan.

Bell is described as a 5-foot-3, 210-pound, black woman with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark T-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744- 8266.