Man trimming trees in Addison dies after being electrocuted

FOX 32 NEWS - Two men were trimming trees in Addison when they got too close to a ComEd wire and were electrocuted.

One of the victims died from his injuries.

The accident happened in Addison around 11 Tuesday morning near Villa and Myrick avenues. The resident who lives in the home told FOX 32 it was his landlord, who traveled back from Georgia, and his friend who were trimming trees.

Neighbor David Stout says the landlord used to live in the house only a year ago.

"Very good people, always took care of their property and looks like the people that moved in were trying to do the same,” Stout said.

It was the landlord's friend, 51-year-old Jose Fulgenico Hueramo of Melrose Park, who died after being shocked and thrown from his ladder.

Someone else in the yard called 911, and crews were on the scene in minutes.

Addison Fire Chief Joe Leone says they found the second man still stuck in the tree. They waited for ComEd to turn off the power and pulled him to safety. He was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in serious condition.

"The power line and the proximity to the ladder was only about 2 feet away and it appears he backed into it and was thrown from the ladder at the time - I’m not sure what happened to the second one but he did have a burn mark on his back,” said Addison Fire Chief Joe Leone.

Neighbor Reno Saccaro says he works near power lines every day and says this is a tragic reminder to remain vigilant around power lines.

"Ten feet, you always want to stay 10 feet away from them, that's the minimum,” Saccaro said.

The fire chief says always call ComEd when you are working near power lines - or call professional to come and do this kind of work.

ComEd and Addison police are investigating this incident.