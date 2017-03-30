81-year-old man reported missing from Downers Grove

- Police are searching for an 81-year-old man who went missing Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Downers Grove.

Rudolph Solfronk was last seen about 4 p.m. leaving his accountant’s office near Ogden and Saratoga avenues, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Solfronk is described as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound white man with gray hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray pants.

He is believed to be driving his gold 2000 Lincoln Town Car with Illinois plate 351 5051.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400, or call 911.