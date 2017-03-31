Judge: Cannabis companies can make campaign contributions

- Illinois' medical marijuana companies, operating in an industry abounding with rules, now have one less regulation they have to follow.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a federal judge ruled last week that a provision preventing cannabis companies from making campaign contributions in Illinois wasn't constitutional. The ruling was in response to a 2015 lawsuit filed by two Libertarian Party candidates who sought contributions from the medical marijuana industry.

However, cannabis companies are used to operating in a highly regulated industry and aren't rushing to make campaign donations. Cresco Labs CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell says the provision preventing campaign contributions was just another regulation to follow.

Illinois lawmakers approved the state's pilot medical cannabis program in 2013, and dispensaries began opening two years later. The provision preventing political contributions was part of the law that created the program.