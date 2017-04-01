Blagojevich lawyers to try to reduce sentence — again

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - President Barack Obama took a pass on his request for a commutation. A federal judge declined to reduce his sentence.

But former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is not giving up his fight to get out of jail, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The disgraced politician’s lawyers filed the latest in a series of legal briefs aimed at ending his imprisonment this week, preparing to head back to court on April 18.

Among other things, Blagojevich’s attorneys argue that because a federal appellate court back in July 2015 dismissed five criminal counts against the former governor, his subsequent re-sentencing last year should have resulted in less prison time than his original 14-year term.

Blagojevich also sought a presidential commutation, but Obama chose to ignore the request for clemency in the final days of his presidency; President Donald Trump has not indicated whether he plans to help Blagojevich, a onetime contestant on Trump’s former TV show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

In their latest filing, Blagojevich’s lawyers also suggest that when he was re-sentenced, his good deeds in prison should have been considered.

“He has used his time in prison to uplift his fellow inmates, helping them improve relations with their own families and learn basic skills necessary to obtain and maintain employment upon their release,” according to the filing in the appellate court.

Blagojevich is serving prison time for a series of schemes that included his attempt to sell then-President-elect Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.