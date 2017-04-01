Trade in your gun for $100 gift card, no questions asked

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Nearly 400 firearms were taken off Chicago's streets this weekend thanks to a gun buy back at St. Sabina Church.



Gun owners were given $100 gift cards for every weapon turned over, no questions asked.



Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina said he hopes these sort of events will help reduce gun violence in the city.



At today's event, people were also given information about summer jobs for teenagers and GED classes.

