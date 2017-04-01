Juvenile arrested in connection with sex assault that was broadcast on Facebook Live

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago police have arrested a juvenile in connection with a sexual assault incident that was posted on Facebook.



This attack happened last month. The victim had been kidnapped and the attack on her was broadcast live.



That live broadcast was viewed by dozens of people -- none of whom called 911 -- leading to outrage across the city and the country.



Chicago Police said on Saturday night they will have a press conference on Sunday morning to share more information.



