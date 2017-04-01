Suburban Chicago police search for whoever killed Vietnam vet and wife Local Suburban Chicago police search for whoever killed Vietnam vet and wife A murder mystery continues in the western suburbs as a Vietnam veteran and his wife are found dead on their kitchen floor.

BERWYN, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - A murder mystery continues in the western suburbs as a Vietnam veteran and his wife are found dead on their kitchen floor.



Tommie and Ira Moore were found dead on Saturday morning at their home in Berwyn. On Saturday, police said they still do not have a motive or a suspect.



The Moore had been married for more than 20 years. Tommie Moore was 70-years-old. Her husband Ira was 67.



Neighbors said they had not heard any gunshots or signs of struggle. The Moores had both been shot in the head. Mrs. Moore was also stabbed several times, said Berwyn Acting Chief of Police Michael Cimaglia.



"I'm up at 4 o'clock in the morning and I did not hear anything," said neighbor Linda Tate. "It's pretty decent around here. That's why it was a shock."



Police initially believed the deaths were a murder-suicide, but have ruled that out after further investigation and autopsy results. They are now working with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.



Community activist Andrew Holmes handed out flyers around the neighborhood on Saturday, asking anyone with information to call police.



"Just step up," Holmes said. "The last car you seen. The last person you seen that went in and out of this home. Just give police a call. The slightest bit of information that you give them may solve this crime."



