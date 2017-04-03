11-year-old boy missing from Rogers Park

Posted:Apr 03 2017 05:44PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 05:44PM CDT

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An 11-year-old boy went missing Saturday morning from the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

David Mitchell was last seen about 10 a.m. near the 2100 block of West Birchwood Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the areas of Howard and Paulina.

Mitchell is described as a 4-foot-8, 100-pound black boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black Jordan pullover, blue pants and red and black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories