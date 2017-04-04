Woman stabbed by UberPOOL co-passenger sues ride-share company

- A Chicago woman who was stabbed in the face by a co-passenger in an UberPOOL vehicle on the North Side is suing the ride-share company and her alleged attacker.

Jennifer Camacho, 25, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court against Uber Technologies, Inc. and Julie Ramer.

On Jan. 30, Camacho got into an UberPOOL vehicle in the 3300 block of North Halsted Street after a night celebrating with friends in the Boystown neighborhood, according to the suit. A co-passenger, 34-year-old Julie Ramer, drew a three-inch blade and slashed her multiple times across her cheeks and near her eyes.

Camacho fought off Ramer until authorities arrived, according to the lawsuit. The two women had never met before the shared Uber ride.

Ramer, of the Logan Square neighborhood, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery causing bodily harm, according to Chicago Police. She was released on a $1,500 bail and is next scheduled to appear in court April 24.

Doctors believe Camacho’s scarring could be permanent, according to her attorney, Bryant Greening.

Uber’s insurance carrier refused coverage on the basis that the assault was not considered accidental, Greening said.

The lawsuit claims one count of negligence against Uber, and one count each of battery and assault against Ramer. It seeks a total of more than $150,000 in damages.

An Uber spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.