Wall partially collapses in Bridgeport building, no one injured

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - No one was injured when a brick wall partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

A brick wall of the two-and-a-half-story residential building in the 3400 block of South Emerald partially collapsed making the front entrance unusable, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter at 5:44 p.m.

Nobody was trapped in the building and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Building inspectors were headed to home Wednesday evening.