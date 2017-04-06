Storms damage homes in Illinois, prompt Chicago warnings

- Strong storms damaged homes in eastern Illinois as anticipated high winds and waves along Lake Michigan prompted officials in the Chicago area to warn people to avoid the shoreline.

No injuries were reported after storms on Wednesday hit White County, where a funnel cloud was reported as the severe weather swept through. WSIL-TV reports scattered damage around the town of Enfield, including several roofs ripped off buildings.

The Chicago area saw rain and temperatures in the 30s Thursday morning. Forecasters urged pedestrians and bikers to avoid the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The National Weather Service say waves reaching heights of roughly 15 to 20 feet and flooding are possible along the Chicago lakefront on Thursday. The weather service says wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph, contributing to flooding in northeast Illinois.