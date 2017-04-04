Video shows Bradenton officer fight off attacker Local Video shows Bradenton officer fight off attacker The Bradenton Police Department has released surveillance video of one of its lieutenants grappling with a suspect, who was ultimately pistol-whipped.

Lieutenant William Weldon and suspect Isaac Dubon, 23, of Bradenton, are seen in a 90-second wrestling match as the suspect refuses to comply with the lieutenant.

The lieutenant arrived to the 2400 block of 9th St. West after a burglar alarm went off at a jewelry store. He found a shattered window and the suspect, later identified as Dubon, in the store.

The suspect complies until Weldon holsters his gun. That's when he attacks, placing the lieutenant in a headlock.

Bradenton police say he tried to gouge Weldon's eyes.

They wrestle for one minute and 45 seconds.

The 15-year veteran of the force pulled out his gun, and as the suspect approaches, he pistol whips him, knocking him to the ground.

At that moment, other officers arrive to help place him into custody.

Dubon is being held on a $12,000 bond, and is expected to face a number of charges.

Lt. Weldon will be speaking about his encounter with the media at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Bradenton police station.