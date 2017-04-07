14-year-old girl reported missing from Hermosa

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Friday night from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jasmine Rivas was last seen Tuesday in the 4400 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

The girl is known to frequent the town of Cicero, police said.

She was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown eyes, police said. Her hair is dyed pink.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.