Body pulled from ship canal in Summit

- A body was pulled from the Chicago Sanity and Ship Canal Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Summit.

The male’s body was recovered in the water near the 7300 block of West Canal Bank Road, east of the Stevenson Expressway and just south of Illinois Route 171, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The body was found “in an advanced deteriorated state” and has not yet been identified, ISP Trooper Woodrow Montgomery said. The person’s age and cause of death were not known.