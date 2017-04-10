Northwestern Crew member missing after falling overboard

(FOX 32 News) - A member of the Northwestern University men's crew team is missing after falling overboard during a practice Monday morning.

Dive crews are conducting a search for an unidentified male who fell into a canal in the 6600 block of McCormick near north suburban Lincolnwood.

Alan Cubbage, Vice President of University Relations, says the crew team began their practice near Oakton and McCormick in Skokie and traveled south towards Lincolnwood.

Two other members of the crew team were transported to an area hospital to be treated for cold exposure after entering the water in an attempt to help the missing man.

Cubbage says he's unsure what the condition of the water was at the time the crew member fell overboard.

Crew is a club sport at Northwestern.