WATCH: Man goes off on police officers outside Gizmos in Orland Park

Orland Park, IL (FOX 32) – Cell phone footage shared on Facebook over the weekend captured a father and two police officers in a verbal confrontation in suburban Orland Park.

The incident happened outside of Gizmos Fun Factory, an indoor family arcade and game center. In the video, a man can be seen first scuffling with Orland Park police officers, then being sprayed by one of the officers. The man continued to verbally confront them after being sprayed.

The man continued to yell expletives at both officers, who stayed at a distance waiting for backup. At one point the man yells “I ain’t no Trayvon Martin – I’m white and black”.

According to unconfirmed reports, the man may have been upset about waiting in a long line before the confrontation unfolded.

Near the end of the video, the man is shown being placed in an Orland Park police car in handcuffs.

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Video Here