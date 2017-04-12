Drew Peterson reportedly attacked in prison

- Convicted wife-killer Drew Peterson reportedly was jumped by another inmate at an Indiana prison -- only about a month after the Illinois ex-cop moved to the new facility for security.

The inmate, who was not identified, attacked Peterson with a food tray on March 29 in a dining area of the maximum-security federal facility in Terre Haute, a source told The Chicago Tribune.

Peterson wasn’t seriously hurt and was separated from the prison's general population afterwards.

Peterson attorney Steven Greenberg told the Tribune he was “looking into the matter.”

Greenberg didn’t say if he’d talked to Peterson about the attack and neither Peterson’s family nor federal prison officials commented to the Tribune.

