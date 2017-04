CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - One person was killed in a crash early Thursday on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

A car collided with a garbage truck shortly after 4 a.m. on Harlem Avenue near 63rd Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs.

One person was dead at the scene, authorities said. Further details were not immediately available.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the death.