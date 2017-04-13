Gliniewicz's widow remarks on funds stolen from police

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) -- A prosecutor says the widow of a suburban Chicago police officer who killed himself told investigators her husband intended to pay back money he took from a police youth program.

The Daily Herald reports the remarks came during a court hearing on Melodie Gliniewicz's request that a judge throw out charges against her. She's accused of being involved in her late husband's scheme to steal thousands of dollars from the Fox Lake police youth program.

Authorities allege her husband, Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, staged his September 2015 suicide to look like he was killed in the line of duty in hopes of hiding his thefts.

Melodie Gliniewicz has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, unlawful use of charitable funds for personal gain and money laundering.