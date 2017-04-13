Beloved music studio in West Humboldt Park closing down Local Beloved music studio in West Humboldt Park closing down Several local bands are scrambling after getting forced out of their longtime rehearsal space.

FOX 32 NEWS - Several local bands are scrambling after getting forced out of their longtime rehearsal space.

Potomac Studios is a sanctuary for the thriving musicians in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

“It offers a safe environment, a cool environment to come. Like I said, it's available 24/7, so we can come whenever we want and hang out together, practice together, rehearse our music,” said Josh Boyer, singer/guitarist of The Bombats.

The Bombats have called the warehouse their home for the past two years.

“A little over a week ago we were practicing or one of the other bands was practicing and they just slid a cryptic note under the door that said, California Studios is being evicted and to spread the word. Stay at our own risk,” Boyer said.

There is much confusion over that cryptic note. It says "California Studios,” but this location is Potomac Studios. Some say the bands should have been given 30 days notice to vacate, but they were offered only until May 1st or risk being locked out.

"We've been trying to put the pieces together the same as everybody else. We don't really know why or who's taking control or what the deal is,” Boyer said.

Boyer says there are close to 100 rooms in this warehouse. Sometimes three or four bands occupy one rehearsal space.

Many of the musicians are still in disbelief as the notice came without much notice.

"Kind of a shock for us because we've been here for about 2 years, pretty comfortable and we've gotten to like the space. Now all of a sudden it's being taken away,” Boyer said.

The Bombats are still trying to figure out where they will practice once the warehouse closes.

FOX 32 tried to reach out to the person who runs the studios, but we have yet to receive a response.