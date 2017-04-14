Signal problems causing major CTA disruptions, delays in Loop

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Signal problems are causing major CTA service disruptions and delays Friday morning in the Loop.

A signal problem near the Clark/Lake station, first reported at 8:46 a.m., has disrupted or delayed service on the Brown, Pink, Orange, Green and Purple lines, according to service alerts from the CTA.

Pink Line trains are only running from 54th/Cermak to Polk, according to the CTA. Riders are advised to connect with the Blue Line at Racine.

Brown Line service was temporarily halted between Merchandise Mart and the Loop, but was resuming with delays as of 9:45 a.m., the CTA said.

The Green, Orange and Purple lines are also experiencing major delays and limited service capacity, the CTA said. Crews are working to restore service.