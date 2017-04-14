Naperville police officer involved in fatal crash

NAPERVILLE (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A police officer was involved in a fatal crash Saturday evening in west suburban Naperville.

Around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, a Naperville police officer was driving a marked squad car when it was involved in a crash with a Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Feldott Lane, according to Naperville police.

Phyllis Manderson-Davis, the 73-year-old driver of the Hyundai, was taken to Edward Hospital, where she died, police and the DuPage County coroner’s office said. She lived in Naperville.

The officer, a 26-year veteran of the department who was on duty at the time, was also taken to Edward, where he was treated and released, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team, police said.

