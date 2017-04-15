3 injured in explosion, massive fire on Far South Side

Chicago firefighters rescued two dogs from a massive apartment fire early Saturday on the Far South Side. | Chicago Fire Dept. photo

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Three people were injured when a massive fire — triggered by an explosion — tore through a Far South Side apartment building on Saturday morning in the East Side neighborhood.

Crews were called about 6 a.m. to the blaze in the 9600 block of South Ewing, and it was upgraded to a second-alarm fire about 35 minutes later, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Witnesses confirmed that the fire was started by an explosion, but the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition with severe burns, fire officials said. Another person was injured when they jumped from the building, and a third suffered minor cuts.

More than 100 emergency crews were called to the scene. Firefighters rescued two dogs from the building.

By the time the fire was brought under control about an hour later, the back of the building had collapsed. Witnesses said the building shook at the start of the fire, officials said. The cause is under investigation.