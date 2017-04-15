Hundreds march in Loop calling for Trump's tax returns

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Thousands of protesters are expected to hit the Loop Saturday morning as part of a nationwide campaign calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

As of Saturday morning, about 10,000 people indicated on Facebook that they would attend Tax March Chicago, which is slated to start at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.

The rally is one of 180 protests in 48 states planned across the country on April 15, demanding the president make his tax records public and “commit to tax reform that doesn’t favor the wealthy at the expense of the middle class,” organizers say.

Trump is the first president in 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns while in office, though part of his 2005 returns surfaced last month to reveal that he paid about $36 million that year.

The march — scheduled on the traditional deadline to file income taxes — comes about three months after an estimated 250,000 people took to the streets for the Women’s March on Chicago the day after Trump’s inauguration. Tax March Chicago organizers hope for another big turnout.

“We want to know who he owes money to and what foreign governments have leverage over us,” an event description reads.

An unseasonably warm afternoon could draw more marchers downtown, further clogging Loop traffic. Temperatures are expected to edge into the low 80s with blustery conditions, according to the National Weather Service.