Cops: 16-year-old girl missing, last seen walking dog in Gresham

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 16-year-old girl who was last seen walking her dog in the Gresham neighborhood last week on the South Side has been reported missing, police said.

Tacanna James was last contacted April 8 and was seen walking her yellow labrador dog in the 7600 block of South Throop, according to missing person alert from Chicago Police.

James, who suffers from asthma, is described as a 168-pound, 5-foot-5 black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was wearing red sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.