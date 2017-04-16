Child among four injured in head-on crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A child was among four people in serious-to-critical condition after a head-on crash Sunday morning on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

A car was traveling south in the northbound lane when it crashed head-on with another car, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The child, whose age was unknown, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, the fire department said. Two people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and one person was taken to Stroger Hospital. They were all in serious-to-critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.