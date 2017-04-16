Illinois student studying hard for National Geographic Bee Local Illinois student studying hard for National Geographic Bee Next month, students from across the country will compete in the National Geographic Bee in Washington, D.C. Illinois' champion is Sahan Yalavarthi, who found the third time was a charm when it came to winning the state.

Illinois' champion is Sahan Yalavarthi, who found the third time was a charm when it came to winning the state.

"The first year, I tried it out for fun because geography interested me so much," Yalavarthi said.

Last year, he placed fifth after missing a question about the capital of Baja California. This year, he said his most nerve-wracking question was about Myanmar, but he did get it right.

Yalavarthi has a huge mural map on his bedroom wall and studies atlases whenever he gets a chance. His mom even carries around an atlas in her purse. He said the national competition is requiring a lot of extra study.

"Usually I would learn the top three or four cities in a country. Now maybe I have go into top ten cities, what bodies of water they are on, what points of interest they have," he said.

The national competition starts on May 14.