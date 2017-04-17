2 injured in Bridgeport crash

- Two men were injured in a head-on crash late Sunday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly before midnight, a 27-year-old man was driving west in the 2800 block of South Archer when his white car crashed head-on with another white car headed eastbound, according to Chicago Police.

Both drivers, who were the only people in their cars, were taken to Stroger Hospital, authorities said. The man driving the eastbound car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was listed in critical condition. Langford said the other man was in serious condition.

High speed was a factor in the crash, Langford said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.