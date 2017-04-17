United Airlines, city agree to preserve evidence in Dao incident

- United Airlines and the city of Chicago have agreed to preserve evidence in the dragging of a passenger from a plane at O’Hare International Airport.

Dr. David Dao’s attorneys filed an emergency legal petition last week to preserve a variety of records related to his removal.

A hearing scheduled for Monday was canceled after the city and United agreed to preserve all evidence, including video recordings, documents and materials, according to the agreement filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Representatives for United Airlines and the city’s Law Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the agreement.

Dr. David Dao was on a United Express flight from Chicago to Louisville Sunday when airline personnel realized they needed four more seats for an extra flight crew that was needed in Kentucky. Three other passengers eventually agreed to leave, but Dao insisted he needed to return home to care for patients.

Several cellphone videos captured Dao’s removal and Department of Aviation police dragging the man — whose face was bloodied — off the plane. An aviation security police officer was placed on leave after videos of Dao’s removal sparked a social media backlash against United.