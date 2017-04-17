11-year-old Chicago girl missing from Greater Grand Crossing

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An 11-year-old girl was reported missing Monday from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Charisma Atwood went missing from the 6600 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was also seen near the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove.

Atwood is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound black girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue top, blue jeans and gray and pink gym shoes.

She may be wearing her braids twisted up into a bun with a black headband, police said. Atwood may have also changed her clothing.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8385.