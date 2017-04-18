74-year-old woman missing from South Loop

- Police are searching for a 74-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the South Loop.

Inez Young was last seen about 4 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Canal, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Young is described as a 5-foot-2, 124-pound black woman with gray hair, brown eyes and fair complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Burberry coat, dark navy blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.