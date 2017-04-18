Police: Missing 14-year-old boy last seen on Southwest Side

- Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing from the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Michael Kaden was last seen Saturday in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

His whereabouts are unknown and his family is concerned for his well-being, police said.

Kaden is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white boy with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.