US court, again, takes up issue of Blagojevich prison term

- An appeals court is considering whether Illinois' imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich should get a third sentencing hearing.

Blagojevich's attorneys argued Tuesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that the Democrat's good behavior since entering prison in 2012 justifies a reduced sentence.

Prosecutor Debra Bonamici responded that Blagojevich deserves his 14-year sentence, especially because he has never admitted he committed serious crimes.

It's more than five years since a lower court sentenced Blagojevich to 14 years on 18 corruption convictions, including trying to trade an appointment to former President Barack Obama's old Senate seat for campaign cash. He was sentenced again in August after the 7th Circuit tossed five convictions, but he received the same 14-year term.

The three-judge panel will rule in the coming months.