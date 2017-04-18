Family of teen whom Chicago cop fatally shot in back gets $350k

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Cook County jury has awarded $350,000 to the family of a teen shot in the back and killed by a Chicago police officer, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The award comes after the family of 17-year-old Christian Green sued the city after he was shot and killed by Officer Robert Gonzalez in 2013.

The court case was notable in part because Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson testified since he was the highest ranking officer who went to the scene at the time.

Green was fleeing police when he ran into a vacant lot, raised a gun and pointed it at police, the police department has said.

Within seconds, Green would be fatally shot.

The family for Green’s attorney asked Johnson at trial point blank “is it OK to shoot people in the back?” to which Johnson replied, “Yes.”