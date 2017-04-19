Missing 75-year-old woman last seen in Pilsen park

- Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday night in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Carmen Santoyo was last seen about 8 p.m. at Harrison Park in the 1800 block of South Wood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Santoyo is described as a 5-foot-3, 129-pound Hispanic woman with gray hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hat, red waist-length jacket, long-sleeved brown floral blouse, brown pants, and white gym shoes over white socks.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.