2 officers hurt in crash responding to shooting on Dan Ryan

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a shooting Wednesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 5:12 p.m. on Interstate 90/94 West near Exit 53A for Canalport Avenue and Cermak Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The officers were pursuing a possible suspect in the shooting when they were involved in the crash near 31st Street and Shields Avenue, police said. Two officers were taken to a hospital, where one was in serious condition and the other was in good condition.

Two more people were also taken to hospitals for injuries related to the crash, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the injuries suffered by the officers and “civilians” involved in the crash weren’t life-threatening.

Other officers have apprehended possible persons on interest in the shooting, he said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information was asked to ISP at (847) 294-4400.