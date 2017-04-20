Metra: Person struck by train in La Grange

- A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Thursday morning on the BNSF Line in west suburban La Grange.

Inbound train No. 1208, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:38 a.m., struck a pedestrian about 6:15 a.m. between Gilbert and Brainard avenues in La Grange, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

As of 6:30 a.m., all train movement on the BNSF Line was halted east of the Western Springs station at 914 Burlington Ave., the transit agency reported. Extensive delays were anticipated

Miller could not immediately provide information on the pedestrian.