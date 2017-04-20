Glass Slipper Project makes Chicago girls' prom dreams come true Local Glass Slipper Project makes Chicago girls' prom dreams come true High school students are gearing up for prom season, and that means many parents will be spending hundreds of dollars to make sure their kids have the perfect night.

But for many teens, spending a lot of money is not possible. That’s where the Glass Slipper Project comes in.

It’s delivery day and packed vans hold a Cinderella story. Thousands of free dresses, that is, to make a girl feel like a princess on the night of her prom.

"We've served more than 20-thousand girls in the last 18 years."

The Glass Slipper Project is an organization that's been offering free clothing for high school juniors and seniors for prom night for almost two decades. These are girls who may not otherwise be able to afford to go on their own.

"Some of these girls come from situation where they truly never had clothes of their own, they have come out of homeless situations. They are in situations where they don't even know their dress size."

The Glass Slipper Project started in 1999 and has grown to offer even more every year. Not only are there dresses, but free shoes, purses and makeup to choose from.

Each girl is given her own personal shopper to help her find the right outfit to look her best. One company that has been helping the effort over the years is Zenglers Cleaners headquartered in Northbrook. This year it donated a record breaking 6,000 dresses, some of which have never been worn.

"Tons of one’s form Zengelers still have tags on. So when girls come in and they get to have a brand new dress, it's really special."

Now that the dresses have been collected, the shopping begins this weekend. It all leads up to what this non-profit is hoping will be a magical night for some very special young ladies.

It’s not too late to donate to the Glass Slipper Project. They are accepting new and gently used gowns and shoes. They are also looking for any monetary donations to help with their work.

For more details, head to glassslipperproject.org