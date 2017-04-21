Metra expanding pet policy on trains in May

- Metra is considering an expansion of its policy allowing pets to ride on trains.

Beginning May 1, the transit agency will begin a six-month trial program that will allow pets to ride on off-peak weekday trains, according to a statement from Metra.

Previously, Metra’s policy was to allow pets to ride on trains only on weekends and holidays.

However, bringing your great dane for a ride won’t be happening anytime soon, Metra said. The policy will be restricted to small pets that can fit into a pet carrier. Pets must be in carriers that can be toted by a single person to be allowed on the trains, they can’t take up seats or obstruct pathways and should be held on a passenger’s lap or put under the seat while riding.

Bad behavior by a pet, such as making noise, could get them removed from the train, Metra said.

The policy does not apply to service animals, which are allowed on all Metra trains at all times.

The expanded pet policy would be similar to the agency’s bike policy, Metra said. Pets can ride on trains arriving in Chicago before 6:31 a.m. and after 9:30 a.m., and on trains departing Chicago before 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on weekdays.