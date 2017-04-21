Chance the Rapper sues bootleggers over fake merchandise

- Chance the Rapper hopes to take bootleggers selling fake merchandise outside his performances to federal court, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

CTR Touring Inc. and Chance the Rapper LLC filed a lawsuit Wednesday against several people — so far unidentified — accused of hawking fake Chance the Rapper merchandise during his 2016 tour.

Chance the Rapper LLC owns the Chance the Rapper trademark for the sale of “Beanies; Bottoms; Caps; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Socks; T-shirts; Tops; Sweatshirts; Hooded Sweatshirts,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit notes the 2017 Grammy win by the artist, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

“Artist has achieved wide renown during his career in the music industry, as well as through his humanitarian and charitable efforts in his hometown of Chicago,” his lawyers wrote.

They predicted there will be more illegal bootlegging during his 2017 tour.

Chance the Rapper’s lawyers filed a nearly identical lawsuit seven months ago.